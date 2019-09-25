Bridgeport News: Bridgeport Police Capture Fairfield Robbers

2019-09-25 @11:55pm– #Fairfield CT–#Bridgeport CT–Just before midnight the Walgreens at 414 Kings Highway East in Fairfield was robbed by two males at gunpoint. About fifteen minutes later Bridgeport Police located two males with masks on at the McDonald’s on North Avenue. They attempted to box the suspects in but they fled on a short pursuit down North Avenue, onto Fairfield Avenue. Bridgeport Police finally boxed them in at PT Barnum Housing and took two into custody. It was then they discovered it was the vehicle wanted in the Walgreens robbery. A positive identification was made on the two, one was a minor and transported to the youth bureau the other to booking on Congress Street.