2019-09-22 #Bridgeport CT– A Yarington Court homeowner said two females knocked on a woman’s door around 3 A.M. Sunday morning, then pulled out a gun and forced her into the house.

Police say the woman was tied up and held against her will for several hours, with the suspect eventually letting her go and making away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say the victim was not hurt. The woman did not want to file a report but her son talked her into it.

This news report is made possible by: