Bridgeport News: Infant Left In Car

2019-09-28@8:08pm–#Bridgeport CT– It continues to be a tough night for kids as a an infant was left unattended in a car parked at Home Depot on Reservoir on Avenue. The two parents went into the store and left their car running for 20 minutes with their infant in the vehicle. When they returned to the car, realized they were locked out. The infant’s father was driving and was charged with risk of injury to a child.

Earlier tonight, a two year old and a one year old was found on Ogden Street Extension just in the diapers wandering the street. Two other children were shot by a BB gun on Hancock Avenue by a fifteen year old known to them.

