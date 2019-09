2019-09-07 @ 1:00AMish– Firefighters handled two major fire incidents at the same time. A call of a crash that sent one car into Wades Dairy at 1288 Barnum Avenue. Police pulled two drivers out of the burning car. A second incident was a fire at the McDonalds at 4219 Main Street. The chief said the vent had grease and the fire shot through the roof there. One police officer and one civilian was injured at the Wade Dairy incident.