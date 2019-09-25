Bridgeport News Robber Arrested After Pursuit

Last night two suspects attempted to rob the store. Suspects were operating a stolen motor vehicle. When Officers approached, they took off and led officers on a pursuit that ended in PT Barnum. Officers observed the parties attempting to rob the store with masks and what appeared to be a firearm.

The pursuit ended in PT. Barnum with 2 suspects taken into custody. Information also was gathered that the two suspect were also wanted for a r0bbery out of Fairfield Ct. Fairfield Police were notified and arrived on scene.

Police Arrested: Asad, Carlos DOB (1/6/1999) for 14-223(b)** ENGAGING POLICE IN PURSUIT 1 53a-124 LARCENY 3RD DEG 1 53a-167a INTERFERE WITH OFFCR/RESISTING 1

Bond: $25,000