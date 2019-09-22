Bridgeport News: Water Rescue Save 2 Kids, 2 Adults

2019-09-22@5:33pm–#Bridgeport CT–A jet ski that overturned with two children, all had life jackets on were rescued by the police marine unit at Seaside Park. A kayaker who attempted to rescue the children also overturned. Fortunately the also had life jackets on. The police marine unit arrived on scene and was able to rescue them all. The owner of the jet-ski righted the vessel and went on his way after bringing in the kayak according to Assistant Fire Chief Richard Donofrio. The video indicated 3 children but the chief called me with the correct totals of 2 kids, 2 adults being rescued.