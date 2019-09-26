Bridgeport Police Targets Gang Violence

#Bridgeport CT– In a report we were first to report on:

On Wednesday, September 25, 2019 Task Force Officers (Bpt/CSP Gang Unit / FBI Safe Streets) along with Bridgeport’s Tactical Narcotics Team were working hot spot areas of the city where there is known gang violence. Through a Statewide Grant, Officers from the above units concentrated their efforts towards curving violence pertaining to firearms. Gang Unit Officers are tasked with curbing the criminal activity of warring factions within the city of Bridgeport. Many of these active gang/group members are known to conduct assaults, home invasions, shootings and homicides throughout the city. Victims of these crimes include innocent by standers, unrelated individuals as well as intended targets.

Task Force Officers saw a known group of active Group/Gang members walking on Stratford Ave and immeidate noticed one male due to his actions. Eric Hayes who was attempted to conceal himself within the group was believed to be armed with an illegal firearm. Hayes has a history with the Gang Unit. Hayes has been shot on two prior occaisions and is currently a suspect in an open homicide investigation. Task Force Officers believed during this encounter Hayes was armed with an illegal firearm and attmepted to make contact with him. Hayes decided to flee leading TFO’s on a footchase through several yards that ended with him removing a firearm from his waist and throwing it onto a roof before being apprehended. Hayes attmepted to cause a riot, screaming for help from other known gang members who tried for assist Hayes in fleeing. Gang Unit Officers located the firearm which was a Kimber 45 caliber semi-auto loaded with one live round. Hayes aslo possessed narcotics and marijuana. Hayes is a convicted felon and is currently out on a felony bond for narcotics.

Eric Hayes was charges with, Criminal Possession Firearm, Criminal Possession Ammunition, Carrying Pistol without Permit, Interfering with Police, Tampering with Evidence, Illegal Sale, Delivery or Transfer of a Firearm, Reckless Endangerment 1st, Inciting a Riot, Violations Conditions of Release, Possession WITS Narcotics, Criminal Mischief and Possession Marijuana. Bond was set at $500,000