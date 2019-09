#Stratford CT–On 8/28/19 Jaquan Wade (1/21/93) was charged by warrant with home invasion, unlawful restraint and robbery for his role in a home invasion that occurred on Light Street on 05-13-2019. This case is still active. At least three other suspects were involved and we are looking for any information.

Wade was charged with:

Home Invasion 53a-100aa Unlawful Restraint 1 st 53a-95 Robbery 1 st 53a-134Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Delauri at 203-3854172

(Press Release)