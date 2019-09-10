Manhunt In Fairfield

2019-09-10 @ 5:00PMish– #Bridgeport Ct– #Fairfield CT– Bridgeport Police were in pursuit of a vehicle with three individuals with guns around the Capital Avenue. The pursuit went into Fairfield where the suspects ditched the car on Brookfield Avenue (near Bill’s Crossroads parking lot). One suspect fled down Tunxis Hill Road where he was apprehended near Kohl’s/Stop and Shop area. Two other suspects fled to Tunxis Hill Park. One was apprehended at the bleachers, the other ran into a wooded area near Melville Berkeley Avenue area. Fairfield Police are still searching for the Hispanic male in the area. Bridgeport Police suspended their search at 6:00pm because they know the suspect and are confident they will get him later. Two vehicles were seen circling the area possibly to pick up the suspect. Fairfield Police continued their search after Bridgeport Police ended their search.