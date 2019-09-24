Trumbull News: Pedestrian Struck

2019-09-24@8:53am–#Trumbull CT—A Trumbull man was seriously injured this morning when he was struck by a car on White Plains Road near the Route 25 overpass. The resident, a seventy-three year old man, was struck while attempting to cross White Plains Road in a marked crosswalk. At about 8:53 a.m., Trumbull Police responded to reports of a pedestrian that had been struck by a car. As officers arrived on scene, they located the male victim lying near the curb and who was receiving medical attention from others who had stopped at the scene. The striking vehicle was operated by a Trumbull woman who remained on scene after the collision. Trumbull EMS responded and treated the victim at the scene before transporting him to Bridgeport Hospital, where he is currently listed in stable condition. The Trumbull Police Department’s Traffic Division is currently investigating this incident; No charges have yet been filed. Police are requesting anyone with information or who may have witnessed the accident to contact them at (203) 261-2665. The crosswalk where this collision occurred is part of the Rails-To-Trails pathway that links Bridgeport to Newtown.

This press release was made possible by: