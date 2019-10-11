Annual Ghost Tours: Explore Mysterious Bridgeport!

Join The Barnum Museum for a fascinating—and slightly macabre—Wicked Walk lantern stroll of historic downtown Bridgeport, Connecticut, led by author-historian-lecturer Michael Bielawa. October provides the perfect time to visit scenes of suspected hauntings, Victorian-era murders, and unexplained phenomena. Remarkably, these mysteries and mysterious sites are centrally located and within easy walking distance. Join Mr. Bielawa for a one-hour tour, as he sheds light on some of New England’s strangest and eeriest tales!

The evening tours will be offered on three dates: Thursday, October 24, Friday, October 25, and Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 7:00pm. Tickets should be purchased at least a day in advance; group size is limited, so early reservations are suggested. Tickets are $10 per person for Barnum Museum members, and $20 for others. Please note that this program is not recommended for children under 12 years of age.

The program begins in the People’s United Bank Gallery located at the rear of The Barnum Museum, 820 Main Street in Bridgeport. Please plan to arrive at 6:30 pm, so that the tour can leave by 6:45 pm. Bring a camera if you wish, as the author encourages participants to take photographs in order to help document the area’s paranormal activity. Participants may return to the museum after the walk for cider and refreshments. Mr. Bielawa will also sign copies of his books.

Michael Bielawa is versed in the paranormal. He continually studies, and uncovers, haunting tales of southern New England’s shadowy past. These tales are based on fact, and have been documented through research at regional libraries, historical societies, through old documents, and personal interviews. Mr. Bielawa is the author of the award-winning books, Wicked Bridgeport and Wicked New Haven. His essays on the supernatural have appeared in FATE Magazine and Fortean Times. Mr. Bielawa has appeared on WTNH Channel 8’s Connecticut Style and Good Morning Connecticut segments and on WPLR, WICC, NPR, WABC-AM as well as various other programs.

Please call (203) 331-1104 ext. 100 during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, if you have any questions. REGISTER to reserve your place!