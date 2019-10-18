Bridgeport News: 4 Arrested 4 Firearms Recovered

2019-10-18@2:45pm— #Bridgeport CT– Captain Brian Fitzgerald told us in a press conference in front of Bridgeport Police Headquarters that yesterday afternoon police investigated a shots fire incident on Trumbull Avenue. He said he believed it was gang related, that east end gang members shot at north end gang members. At 7;30 at night a K-9 officer located the suspected vehicle on Hollister Avenue near the railroad tracks. The vehicle was a Nissan Altima was stolen out of Ansonia. Officers set up surveillance on the car. Around 9pm a second vehicle with four males in it attempted to enter the car when police closed in on them. Two were taken into custody and two fled on foot but caught at a short time later.