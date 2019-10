2019-10-17@9:01pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police responded to two shots spotter activation near 1014 Hollister Avenue. Police apprehended two at gunpoint on Hollister Avenue and a foot pursuit on two others. One was apprehended behind the Innovation Center at 955 Connecticut Avenue and another man on Davenport Street who was barefoot. A number of firearms were recovered. You can see one on the driver’s seat in the picture.