Bridgeport News: Burglar Caught Overnight

Posted on Posted in Bridgeport, Lights and Sirens

2019-10-17@3:00AMish–#Bridgeport CT–  Police were called for a burglary in progress in the 300 block of Orange Street, where the owner of the property said he received an alert from his phone for 3 individuals on his property .  When officers arrived there were no suspects on the property but did locate batteries, a catalytic converter, a Sawzall and blades.   After canvassing the area, police located one of the suspects, Christian Castro who engaged police in a foot pursuit where he was captured near the BayView Condos.  Castro had jumped a fence and cut his hand.  He was transported to Bridgeport Hospital before his all expense paid trip to 300 Congress Street.  He was charged with 3 counts of burglary and criminal trespass.

 

