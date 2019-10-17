Bridgeport News: Burglar Caught Overnight

2019-10-17@3:00AMish–#Bridgeport CT– Police were called for a burglary in progress in the 300 block of Orange Street, where the owner of the property said he received an alert from his phone for 3 individuals on his property . When officers arrived there were no suspects on the property but did locate batteries, a catalytic converter, a Sawzall and blades. After canvassing the area, police located one of the suspects, Christian Castro who engaged police in a foot pursuit where he was captured near the BayView Condos. Castro had jumped a fence and cut his hand. He was transported to Bridgeport Hospital before his all expense paid trip to 300 Congress Street. He was charged with 3 counts of burglary and criminal trespass.