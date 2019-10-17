Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Weather Related Issues

These all happened as fast a I could type!

2019-10-16@ 8:40PMihs– #Fairfield CT–Tree down taking power lines with it on Mine Hill near Verna Hill Road

#Bridgeport CT– Downed tree limb taking power lines down by Sunshine Circle knocking power out to the area.

#Fairfield CT– Redding Road near Old Academy a downed tree.

#Fairfield CT– Round Hill Road at Barlow Road a transformer fire.

#Fairfield CT– Toilsome Hill and Valley Road downed tree with half a utility pole down.

