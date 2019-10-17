Weather Related Issues

These all happened as fast a I could type!
2019-10-16@ 8:40PMihs– #Fairfield CT–Tree down taking power lines with it on Mine Hill near Verna Hill Road
#Bridgeport CT– Downed tree limb taking power lines down by Sunshine Circle knocking power out to the area.
#Fairfield CT– Redding Road near Old Academy a downed tree.
#Fairfield CT– Round Hill Road at Barlow Road a transformer fire.
#Fairfield CT– Toilsome Hill and Valley Road downed tree with half a utility pole down.
