Bridgeport News: Dog Fine, K-9 Officer On The Mend

2019-10-20@10:28pm–#Bridgeport CT– On Sunday, I was the first to report that K-9 Officer Marie Cetti was involved in a crash at State and Wordin Avenue. The crash actually happened a block earlier at Yale and State Street. The accident report said the driver of the car did not stop at the stop sign and struck the police car, video of the incident was captured on city cameras.

Many of you asked the condition of the dog which I did not find out until today. On Monday I had requested the police spokesperson Terron Jones for further information. When I was on scene as you can see the the photo, the officer was in the stretcher. The officer was not being wheeled to the ambulance but from the ambulance back to her patrol car to tend to her dog. I realized there has to be a procedure in case something like this happened. I asked for an interview from the head of K-9 in the police department and finally received the response from Terron Jones that “Captain Lougal never got back to me regarding interviewing a K-9 unit. My apologies.” Now I don’t have the chief or the mayor in my back pocket like another reporter who can get them in front of his cameras at at moment’s notice. A follow up with Rowena White, the mayors spokesperson said “The SGT is out of state and the Officer is out of work on mend”. So I can’t get the info to report to you, the viewer.

So as you can see, when I don’t have an answer it is often times the city not responding back. When they don’t answer back to me the are in essence not answering back to you. I have covered in the past but from now on I will call them out on the lack of transparency in the city of Bridgeport. As the say “Only In Bridgeport.