Bridgeport News: Fire On Barnum Avenue

2019-10-10@8:40pm–#Bridgeport CT–#ctfire–Firefighters were called to 43o Barnum Avenue for a structure fire. When firefighters arrived they found smoke coming from the roof. Deputy Chief Edwards said the fire originated in the basement near the electrical panel. United Illuminating was called to the scene to secure the power to the building. The found a fire in the back right side of the building where the power comes in. Everybody made it safely out of the building. At last count they said approximately 20 people need temporary housing overnight. There were no reported injuries.