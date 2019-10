2019-10-20@10:28pm (intentionally delayed)–#Bridgeport CT– A K-9 Officer was injured in a crash on State Street at Wordin Avenue. The passenger car was parked on Wordin Avenue and the police car was facing north on State Street. About an hour after the crash an ambulance was called for the driver of the car who was having chest pains. The extent of the injuries of either party are not known at this time