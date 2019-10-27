Bridgeport News: Trash Chute Fire

2019-10-26 @ 6:51pm–#Bridgeport CT– The seniors living at Harborview Towers at 376 East Washington Avenue may have thought they were seeing a rerun of Towering Inferno as police who were first on the scene reported heavy smoke coming from the fifth and sixth floor. Officer then began banging on doors attempting to evacuate residence. Assistant Fire Chief Firpi told me that there was jam-up in the trash chute and a fire had started inside, original radio reports said there was a trash can fire. The sprinkler systems activated and Assistant Chief Firpi opted for the seniors to shelter in place as the fire was controlled and that there was more danger to the elderly residents slipping of wet steps. There were no related injuries to civilians or firefighters but one resident was transported to the hospital with an unrelated injury.