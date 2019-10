#Bridgeport Ct– #Fairfield CT– Police are reporting the usual spots that flood like State Street and Iranistan Avenue in Bridgeport or Mill Plain Road as well as Johnson and Chambers Street in Fairfield. I’m sure all the usual spots are flooded so be careful out there and take no chances. Post pictures in this thread, don’t forget to post where it is!

