Moore For Mayor Campaign HQ Broken Into According To Press Releasae

Bridgeport, Ct – Oct 7, between approximately 5:30pm – 6:45pm, the Moore for Mayor campaign office at 360 Fairfield Avenue was broken into. Campaign staff discovered the break-in and called 911 last night. A Patrol officer was dispatched to the campaign office and took a statement. This break-in is not the first attempt to disrupt and scare this campaign.

On August 30th at a Marilyn For Mayor campaign fundraiser with over 100 people in attendance, Bridgeport PD received an “anonymous” call claiming, “ two white men, armed and wearing masks,” had entered the fundraiser at Port 5. Eight police cars swarmed the restaurant, yet there was no sign of men fitting that description. To date, Marilyn Moore has not received any information about that investigation despite requesting it.

In addition to the above mentioned incidents, mail delivered to our campaign office was tampered with last week, and, in June, Marilyn Moore’s car was broken into. In July, her son’s car was broken into. These tactics and criminal behavior has no place in the Bridgeport electoral process. “I want the people of Bridgeport to know that I will not be intimidated.” said Senator Moore. Every Bridgeport resident deserves to feel safe. “Public safety is one of the most important issues in our city. Although, Mayor Ganim, who has a long history of public corruption ran as the law and order candidate in 2015, his administration has failed to competently address public safety for all Bridgeport residents. It is for these reasons that I have asked the State Police to step in and launch an investigation to get to the bottom of why our campaign is being targeted.”

This press release was made possible by: