Stratford Cops Need Your Help

On 9-8-2019, Sunday, the pictured male entered  the Stratford Walmart, 150 Barnum Ave.  at 8:26 p.m. , He shoplifted approximately $1000.00 in clothing, toys and power tools.  He left the scene on a vehicle bearing a Vermont license plate.

He is approximately 35-40 years old, slender, 5′-9″, beard, and long dread locks. He is wearing a blue sweat jacket with white stripes down the arms. Fatigue pants, dark sneakers with white soles.

Tips can be directed to:  Detective Sean Gallagher   Stratford Police Department   Direct: 203-385-4142

 

