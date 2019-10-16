Town Of Fairfield Leaf Collection

The Town of Fairfield will be providing four weeks of leaf collection to residents this fall.

Since there is no specific pickup day for a particular street or neighborhood, bags must be curbside by 6:00 am Monday to assure pickup during that week.

The collection weeks are:

Week 1 – November 4

Week 2 – November 11

Week 3 – November 18

Week 4 – December 2

Please note that there is no collection Thanksgiving week.

For complete information, including where to place your bags and how to schedule pick-ups in the Greenfield Hill area, please visit fairfieldct.org/leaves.

This press release was made possible by: