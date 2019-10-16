Town Of Fairfield Leaf Collection

The Town of Fairfield will be providing four weeks of leaf collection to residents this fall.
Since there is no specific pickup day for a particular street or neighborhood, bags must be curbside by 6:00 am Monday to assure pickup during that week.
The collection weeks are:
- Week 1 – November 4
- Week 2 – November 11
- Week 3 – November 18
- Week 4 – December 2
Please note that there is no collection Thanksgiving week.
For complete information, including where to place your bags and how to schedule pick-ups in the Greenfield Hill area, please visit fairfieldct.org/leaves.
