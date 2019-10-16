Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Town Of Fairfield Leaf Collection

The Town of Fairfield will be providing four weeks of leaf collection to residents this fall.

Since there is no specific pickup day for a particular street or neighborhood, bags must be curbside by 6:00 am Monday to assure pickup during that week.

The collection weeks are:

  • Week 1 – November 4
  • Week 2 – November 11
  • Week 3 – November 18
  • Week 4 – December 2

Please note that there is no collection Thanksgiving week.

For complete information, including where to place your bags and how to schedule pick-ups in the Greenfield Hill area, please visit fairfieldct.org/leaves.

 

