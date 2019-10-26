Westport News: Attempted Robbery At Penera Bread

2019-10-25–#Westport, CT At approximately 9:00p.m. yesterday evening, officers were dispatched to a report of an attempted robbery at Panera Bread, 1860 Post Road East. The subject had fled prior to police arrival. Upon arrival, officers learned the suspect entered through the front door and approached an employee at the service counter. While displaying a box cutter, he instructed the employee not to move and then walked him to the rear of the establishment past other employees. The suspect then returned to the front of the store where he unsuccessfully attempted to open the cash registers. Returning to the rear of the restaurant, he then attempted to gain access to the office, but was unable to make entry. The suspect then fled through the front door. He was last seen running westbound through the parking lot. No employees or patrons were injured during the incident. The suspect is described as a thin male, approximately 5’6” tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a ski mask, blue jeans, blue and white sneakers and gloves. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Westport Police Detective Bureau at (203) 341-6080.

This press release was made possible by: