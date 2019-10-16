Westport News: Worker Hit

2019-10-15@9:13pm–Westport, CT in a report we were first to tell you, officers responded to the area of 333 Post Road West on a report of a motor vehicle accident with serious injuries. The initial report was that the nature of the accident was vehicle versus pedestrian. Emergency responders located and rendered aid to a male victim that had been struck by a passing vehicle near an active work zone. The victim was preliminary identified as a worker associated with the on-going construction project consisting of the re-paving of Post Road West and a stretch of Post Road East. The victim sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash and was ultimately transported to Norwalk Hospital for further treatment.

Members of the Westport Police Department’s detective bureau and accident investigation team responded to the scene to conduct the investigation into the incident. Representatives from the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) also responded to the accident scene and are conducting an inquiry into the matter. This necessitated a closure of Post Road West in both directions of travel from the time of the incident until approximately 4:30am on Wednesday October 16, 2019, at which time the roadway was fully re-opened to all traffic.

The operator of the vehicle had been traveling eastbound on Post Road West at the time of the collision. The operator remained at the scene to speak with responding officers and is fully cooperating with the investigation. No charges have been made in connection with the accident which currently remains under active investigation by this department.

This press release is made possible by: