Milford News: Crash!

2019-11-03 @9:30am–#Milford CT–A vehicle with 2 elderly occupants swerved, hit another car, rolled and flipped onto its roof and struck a nearby bank on Cherry Street. The swerve and subsequent accident possibly could have been caused by a medical situation. Both elderly occupants were seriously injured and had to be extricated from the vehicle that was on it’s roof.hey were taken to a local hospital. They are in stable condition as of 4 PM this afternoon. The bank that they struck only had minor superficial damage done to it. The other vehicle involved had 2 people inside. Their car was struck by the elderly driver’s car. Both of those people had minor injuries and were taken to a different hospital with non-life threatening injuries.