2019-11-01@ 6:00pm–#Bridgeport CT– Two reports back to back of kids being robbed. The first happened in the 600 block of Shelton Street where a 14 year old boy was robbed of his bike and iPhone by 7 teens. The second incident happened at Mencel Circle where a 10 year old was robbed. No further details on this call at this time.

