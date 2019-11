2019-11-15@5:11pm–#Bridgeport CT–Bridgeport police say a dog was stabbed Friday afternoon during a dispute between two men. They say the pair was fighting on Newfield Avenue near Jefferson Street around 4:30 when one stabbed the other’s dog. Police say Animal control is responding at this hour to assist the animal, which was “alert and responsive” following the incident. Officials say they will likely make an arrest.