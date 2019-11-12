Bridgeport News: Postal Inspector-DEEP Called For Package

2019-11-12@1:22pm–#Bridgeport CT– The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental and the Postal Inspector have been called to the Success Village Apartments building 25 in the back of the building which is in front of Court A on Success Avenue. The post office delivered a package which Assistant Fire Chief Colin Clarke said he believes is leaking acid. The package says it is “extremely delicious” but the chief said the package was reused and not properly packaged. As of 2:05pm radio reports said the area was to be closed off and that no one should enter the mail truck that made the delivery.