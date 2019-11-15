Fairfield News: Six Cars Hit

#Fairfield CT–On 11/14/2019 at 6:30pm officers responded to the area of Grace St. on a report of a motor vehicle collision. Officers on the scene determined that the driver, later identified as Christopher Garcia, was attempting to park his car and in the process struck four parked cars and one vehicle that was traveling on the roadway. During the investigation, officers determined there was probable cause to believe that the driver, Christopher Garcia, was under the influence.

Christopher Garcia, DOB: 09/02/1994 was arrested for Operating Under The Influence, Evading Responsibility, and Reckless Driving. Garcia was held on a $500.00 bond.

On 11/14/19 at 9pm, prisoner Christopher Garcia (9/2/94) was being transferred from the detention/holding cell to the overnight prisoner cell and actively resisted The Shift Commander’s attempts to place him in the overnight cell. The prisoner physically resisted the Shift Commander and both went to the ground in a struggle. Alert dispatchers in the Dispatch Center were able to see the struggle on the surveillance screen and called for the aid of other officers. The Shift Commander was able to control the prisoner until other officers could assist. Christopher Garcia was processed for additional charges including Interfering with an officer, and two counts of Assault 3 rd . Garcia was held on an additional $25,000 bond and transported to court this morning for arraignment. Had it not been for the observations of the dispatchers and their quick action, this incident could have had a much different result. The officers were not injured during the incident.