#WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), and Tim Scott (R-S.C.), on Thursday introduced a bipartisan resolution designating October as “Health Literacy Month.”

“Managing your health care benefit shouldn’t be so complicated to understand. Improving health literacy will go a long way toward reducing barriers to care and bringing down the health costs for the people of Connecticut. I’m proud to join my colleagues in introducing this important resolution just days before open enrollment season begins,” said Murphy.

“Improving health literacy could help lower rates of diabetes, obesity, and high blood pressure as more people understand symptoms, nutrition, and fitness. I joined this resolution to encourage people in places like Mississippi to become proactive in understanding their health needs and making suitable health decisions,” said Hyde-Smith.

“Ensuring Americans have the ability to access and understand basic health information will help patients and caretakers better understand their options and make more informed decisions. What’s more, increasing health literacy can lower healthcare costs for individuals and reduce the burden on our healthcare system nationwide. I’m proud to join in introducing this resolution, and I will continue working to expand access to resources that will improve healthcare outcomes across the board,” said Van Hollen.

“Health Literacy Month empowers Americans to make smart, proactive choices that enhances quality of life and generate substantial cost savings across the American health care system,” said Scott. “This resolution raises awareness of the importance of efforts and initiatives at every level to improve health literacy, where we too often fall short.”

