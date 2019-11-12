Vaping Seminar Held In Fairfield By Attorney General

Attorney General William Tong said history is repeating itself as “20 years ago Attorney General Blumethal took on big tobacco companies because they were marking to kids”. Attorney General Tong feels that companies like Juul is marketing to kids “with different flavors and social media marketing” and he is launching his own investigation. Senator Tong hosted a forum held at Fairfield Woods Middle School last week, state officials will heard from representatives from the American Cancer Society, the American Lung Association, Sacred Heart University, Yale Health, and the Fairfield public school district about measures being taken to combat vaping among Connecticut’s youth.

Doctor JD Sidana of Docs of CT said one of the many additives in vaping materials is diastone, which is added to enhance flavored products, but once inhaled can create damage to the breathing passages. It causes the passageways to narrow similar to asthma but diastone damage is more permanent and more severe Sidana said.

Tong said there are FDA approved cessation products but Juul is not an approved cessation product which is a claim his office is investigating. Doctor Sidana said he wants to introduce an initiative to those who vape or smoke and is concerned about lung disesase can visit any of their facilities and get a free breathing test. The test takes 2-3 minutes and you will get info on the health of you lungs. Visit https://docsmedicalgroup.com/ for a location near you.