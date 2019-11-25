Westport Police Department Investigates Stolen Motor Vehicle Complaint

(Westport, CT) At approximately 2:43am on the morning of Sunday November 24, 2019, the Westport Police Department was contacted by a resident in the Compo Beach area. He was reporting that he was watching out his window as his vehicle was being stolen from his driveway. The complainant provided relevant information and updates to dispatch while officers quickly began to set a perimeter around the area of the victim’s residence. Shortly after the initial call, one of our officers observed two vehicles traveling in his direction. One of these two was recognized as the vehicle that had just been reported as a stolen. The officer was able to successfully deploy Stop Sticks, which quickly flattened one of the tires on the suspect vehicle, effectively disabling it shortly after the initial contact. As it passed, the officer was also able to observe that the vehicle was occupied by a lone male. The suspect vehicle briefly left the officer’s sight as he returned to his patrol car to follow it. It was subsequently located a short distance from the initial point at which it contacted the stop sticks; on Riverside Avenue. The suspect had abandoned it, leaving it running. A secondary perimeter was set up in this area with the assistance of officers from the Norwalk Police Department and members of the Connecticut State Police. A systematic search of the area including canine tracks yielded no contact with the suspect, who is believed to have been traveling in companion with the secondary vehicle initially seen by the officer deploying the Stop Sticks. This secondary vehicle is further believed to be the one in which both left the immediate area, eluding police. As of this writing we continue to actively investigate this case and work towards positively identifying the suspect(s). The stolen vehicle was quickly returned to its owner with damage only to a rear wheel. 21:02 2 In speaking with the victim, he reported that a second car parked in his driveway had also been entered but that nothing had been taken.

An incident that would usually have resulted in a high speed pursuit, which could have many negative outcomes, did not, thanks to the quick thinking, quick action and coordinated effort of all those working this morning. However, for many reasons, this will not always be the end result of these types of calls. We ask that you please let this incident serve as a reminder that vehicle break- ins and stolen motor vehicles continue to occur in ours and neighboring communities at great frequency, especially in the overnight hours. In the majority of Westport cases of vehicles being entered which resulted in thefts, the doors were left unlocked. In almost all Westport cases of vehicles being stolen, keys were left inside of the unlocked vehicle. Please lock your car and bring your keys inside.

Please remember to take valuables out of your car for the night, such as purses, wallets and electronics. It is also good practice to keep outside lights on and motion lights activated. Please notify the police department if it appears that your vehicle was entered or if you should observe anything suspicious in your neighborhood. No one knows your neighborhood better than you do, and the information you provide is vital to our crime prevention efforts. Anyone with additional information relative to this investigation is asked to contact the Westport Police Department Detective Bureau at (203) 341-6080.

