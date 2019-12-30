On January 12, 2019 at approximately 2:20 AM, Eduardo Concepcion was sitting in his vehicle on Regency Terrace. Two unknown assailants approached Concepcion’s vehicle and a verbal argument ensued. At some point during the argument, several shots were fired into the car killing Concepcion. The suspects were both dressed in dark clothing. One suspect was seen with bright white sneakers on. Both suspects fled the scene following the shooting on Peace Street towards Thompson Street. Help the Stratford Police take these dangerous suspects off the street.

A $50,000 REWARD is being offered for information leading to the ARREST AND CONVICTION of these suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Therina at the Stratford Police Department Detective Division – 203-385-4128