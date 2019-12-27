Bridgeport Alerts N Texts

Bridgeport CT – City of Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center Director, Scott Appleby is advising residents to sign up for Veoci alerts. Veoci is a communications system designed to provide residents with important weather, emergency and community updates as well as related information such as road closures, school closings, and power outages.

“The four facets of preparedness here in the City of Bridgeport are: have a kit, make a plan, get involved, and be informed,” said Director Appleby. “Being informed is the number one way to make sure you’re prepared and to ensure you have the right instructions.”

The main goal of the Veoci system is to quickly spread accurate information with collaborating City departments, as well as to residents.

Residents may sign up to receive Veoci alerts at https://www.bridgeportct.gov/emergencymgmt.

This press release is made possible by: