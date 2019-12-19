Bridgeport News: Mayor Enacts Cold Weather Protocol

Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Joe Ganim and the Office of Emergency Management today activated the City’s cold weather protocol (Operation Care) for Thursday, December 19th. Anyone in need of overnight shelter, during the frigid temperatures expected to impact the region, can utilize the Bridgeport Islamic Community Center (BICC) located at 877 Park Avenue. When temperatures are equal to or below 25 degrees Fahrenheit, the Bridgeport Islamic Community Center (BICC) opens its doors in collaboration with the Prospect House per the City’s EOC Operation Care Protocol. The homeless in need can stay overnight from 9:00pm to 6:00am. Reminder, clients must arrive between 8:45pm-9:15pm. The doors will be locked promptly afterwards. The address again, is 877 Park Ave (Entrance for clients is labeled) cross streets, Park Ave & State Street. Anyone seeking services after 9:15pm are to either contact 2-1-1 or to go to the Prospect House for guidance. Mayor Ganim again encourages “anyone needing overnight shelter, are always reminded to please call 2-1-1 for information on available locations or to utilize our Operation Care protocol”.

In addition, the activation of this protocol also launches various Warming Centers in the City at all Bridgeport public library branches and senior centers as well as the Greater Bridgeport Transit Terminal. Please be advised these daytime Warming Centers days/times are subject to change without notice.

Greater Bridgeport Transit Bus Terminal (Daily) – 710 Water St, Bridgeport CT (7:00am-7:00pm)

Senior Centers (Open only weekdays):

East Side Senior Center- 1057 East Main St Bridgeport, CT (9:00am-4:30pm)

Black Rock Senior Center- 2676 Fairfield Ave Bridgeport, CT (9:00am-4:00pm)

North End Bethany Senior Center – 20 Throme St Bridgeport CT (9:00am-4:30pm)

Bridgeport Public Library Branches:

Main Branch – 925 Broad Street; Mon & Tues (10am-6pm), Wed & Thurs(12pm-8pm), Fri & Sat (10am-5 pm). Sunday (Closed).

Black Rock Branch – 2705 Fairfield Avenue; Mon & Tues (10am-6pm), Wed & Thurs(10am-6pm), Fri & Sat (10am-5pm). Sunday (Closed).

Newfield Branch – 1230 Stratford Avenue; Mon & Tues (10am-6pm), Wed & Thurs(11am-7pm), Fri & Sat (10am-5pm). Sunday (Closed).

North Branch – 3455 Madison Avenue; Mon, Tues & Wed (10am-6pm), Thurs(12pm-8pm), Fri & Sat (10am-5pm). Sunday (Closed).

East Side Branch – 1174 East Main Street; Mon & Thurs (10am-6pm), Tues & Wed (12pm-8pm), Fri & Sat (10am-5pm). Sunday (Closed).

