2019-12-17@11:00am–#Bridgeport CT– There was a shoot out between two cars on Hollister Avenue. One person was shot, unknown if it was one of the suspects in the car or an innocent bystander. Police pursued one of the vehicles onto Route 8/25 to I-95. The car got off exit 40 and lost state police that were in pursuit.

