Bridgeport News: State Rep Pulled Over

2019-12-11 #Bridgeport CT- Apparently State Representative Christopher Rosario was pulled over for stolen legislative plates in Bridgeport tonight.

City Councilperson Eneida Walker said on her Facebook page: “So Budget time is around the corner we have some work to do. Bridgeport Police Department it’s training time. WHO THE HELL DOES NOT KNOW THAT Christopher Rosario is our State Rep here in Bridgeport? How the heck does the Bridgeport Police pull him over and accuse him of driving his vehicle with a stolen plate. How the heck do you not run a legislative plate properly. It sounds like training needed.”

City councilperson Ernest Newton’s Facebook page said: “Wow I just heard what happen to my friend and my brother State Representative Christopher Rosario it’s a sad day when Our Law Enforcement doesn’t know who Our leaders are. It reminds me of something like this happening to me. I was on my way home from the state Capitol. I was stop and asked who’s car was i driving on other occasion I was stopped in Stratford and asked was i the late Sen.Alvin Penn I’m saddened to heard what happened to Our State Representative Christopher Rosario”.

State Representative Christopher Rosario posted on Facebook :