Bridgeport News: Suspect Apprehended In Famous Pizza Robbery

2019-12-05@10:PMish– According to radio reports, there was an attempted robbery at Arthur’s Famous Pizza at 430 Park Avenue. An undercover officer happened to enter the restaurant when it occurred. The suspect fled out the back door and eluded police. I arrived on scene about fifteen minutes after the robbery to get my usual robbery scene video when a man matching the suspects description including the ski mask arrived on scene. He began yelling through the door that I was recording them and then he walked up to asking who I was (this happens often). That’s when the police came out, guns drawn to apprehend the suspect. It has not been confirmed if this was the actual robber at this time. Police spokesman Terron Jones confirmed the robbery and said the suspect is being processed and there will be more info in the morning.