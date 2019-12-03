State Police Thanksgiving Scorecard

MIDDLETOWN, CT (December 2, 2019): The Connecticut State Police supplemented the normal patrol force with additional State Troopers throughout the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend. The increased patrols began at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, 11/27/2019, and concluded at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday 12/01/2019. Troopers were patrolling the roads and highways across Connecticut focusing on drunken driving violations and aggressive drivers.

These State Police stats cover the time period starting at midnight on 11/27/19 to 12/01/19 11:59 p.m.

Calls for Service: 7,205

SPEEDING violations: 385

SEATBELT violations: 20

OTHER HAZARDOUS violations: 1257

(to include unsafe lane change, following too closely, cell phone usage, texting, failure to signal, etc.)

DUI arrests: 52

ACCIDENTS investigated: 593

w/injury: 61

fatality: 2

These 2018 State Police stats cover the time period starting at midnight on 11/21/18 to 11/25/18 11:59 p.m:

SPEEDING violations: 573

SEATBELT violations: 291

OTHER HAZARDOUS violations: 1,965

(to include unsafe lane change, following too closely, cell phone usage, texting, failure to signal, etc.)

DUI arrests: 25

ACCIDENTS investigated: 573

w/injury: 60

fatality: 2

