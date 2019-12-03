Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

State Police Thanksgiving Scorecard

Posted on Posted in Uncategorized

MIDDLETOWN, CT (December 2, 2019): The Connecticut State Police supplemented the normal patrol force with additional State Troopers throughout the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend. The increased patrols began at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, 11/27/2019, and concluded at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday 12/01/2019.  Troopers were patrolling the roads and highways across Connecticut focusing on drunken driving violations and aggressive drivers.

These State Police stats cover the time period starting at midnight on 11/27/19 to 12/01/19 11:59 p.m.
Calls for Service: 7,205
SPEEDING violations: 385
SEATBELT violations: 20
OTHER HAZARDOUS violations: 1257
(to include unsafe lane change, following too closely, cell phone usage, texting, failure to signal, etc.)
DUI arrests: 52
ACCIDENTS investigated: 593
w/injury: 61
fatality: 2

 

These 2018 State Police stats cover the time period starting at midnight on 11/21/18 to 11/25/18 11:59 p.m:
SPEEDING violations: 573
SEATBELT violations: 291
OTHER HAZARDOUS violations: 1,965
(to include unsafe lane change, following too closely, cell phone usage, texting, failure to signal, etc.)
DUI arrests: 25
ACCIDENTS investigated: 573
w/injury: 60
fatality: 2

 

This press release was made possible by:

 

Leave a comment