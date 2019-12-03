State Police Thanksgiving Scorecard

MIDDLETOWN, CT (December 2, 2019): The Connecticut State Police supplemented the normal patrol force with additional State Troopers throughout the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend. The increased patrols began at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, 11/27/2019, and concluded at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday 12/01/2019. Troopers were patrolling the roads and highways across Connecticut focusing on drunken driving violations and aggressive drivers.
These State Police stats cover the time period starting at midnight on 11/27/19 to 12/01/19 11:59 p.m.
Calls for Service: 7,205
SPEEDING violations: 385
SEATBELT violations: 20
OTHER HAZARDOUS violations: 1257
(to include unsafe lane change, following too closely, cell phone usage, texting, failure to signal, etc.)
DUI arrests: 52
ACCIDENTS investigated: 593
w/injury: 61
fatality: 2
These 2018 State Police stats cover the time period starting at midnight on 11/21/18 to 11/25/18 11:59 p.m:
SPEEDING violations: 573
SEATBELT violations: 291
OTHER HAZARDOUS violations: 1,965
(to include unsafe lane change, following too closely, cell phone usage, texting, failure to signal, etc.)
DUI arrests: 25
ACCIDENTS investigated: 573
w/injury: 60
fatality: 2
