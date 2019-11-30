2019-11-29@6:08PM –#Bridgeport CT—On Friday the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received the report of a hit and run accident/pedestrian struck near the intersection of William Street and Roosevelt Street.

An unidentified vehicle was traveling southbound in the 1000 block of William Street when it struck a parked vehicle. The suspect vehicle continued south on William Street and struck a pedestrian walking across the intersection of William Street and Roosevelt Street. The victim/pedestrian was dragged several car lengths south on William Street before he was detached from the striking vehicle and left in the roadway. The striking vehicle, along with the operator, fled the scene travelling southbound on William Street. The suspect vehicle is described only as a dark colored SUV.

Bridgeport Police Officers, Firemen, and the Police Crash Investigation Unit responded to the scene.

The female pedestrian, identified as 56 year old woman of Bridgeport Connecticut, was transported to Bridgeport Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Bridgeport Police Traffic Officer Judson Brown is leading the investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Bridgeport Police Department’s Traffic Division at 203-576-7640.

