Happy Thanksgiving

Earlier, I went to a call on East Main Street for children who were begging for food at a local convenience store. I saw this as I was driving back home to post the story. This image in my mind bothered me so much that I drove back to take this picture.

It bothered a lot of viewers seeing people sleeping in the ATM lobbies to keep warm last week. I felt a calling to do something. Then, last week I went to a call which turned out to be nothing but I met a wonderful woman who does street ministry. She was handing out her cards to those in need in the neighborhood. I don’t find that to be a coincidence but a Godincidence.

Tomorrow we will see many politicians posing for the cameras at the various rescue missions, but they will be gone on Friday. On January, 2017 Governor Malloy Declared Victory In Fight To End Chronic Homelessness. Any social worker will tell you this wasn’t true. Most of the time they are pushing the homeless into the shadows. We need to do better.

I’ll be meeting with a number of people on Monday and I’m going to see what can be done to help the homeless especially those who need drug addiction and don’t comply with the traditional shelters. I understand the liability issues but it’s so sad that there are animal cruelty laws protecting animals in the cold weather but not the homeless? I’ve already reached out to News 12’s Frank Recchia and he agreed to help. If you have any ideas please email me at: Steve@DoingItLocal.com I don’t know if this is my calling or to bring people together to make this happen.

This photo makes me thankful this isn’t my bed. When you go to bed tonight count your blessing and be truly thankful this Thanksgiving!