2020-01-11@ 9:30am–#Bridgeport CT–The Bridgeport Emergency Communications Center received a call indicating a family member arrived at their Cottage St. residence with an apparent stab wound. When officers arrived they found an individual with a right arm and hand stab wound. AMR was on scene treating the party, which was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The whereabouts of the stabbing is still under investigation at this time.