Bridgeport News: 15 Gallons Of Gas Spilled After Crash

2019-01-16@12:02am– Just after midnight a car slammed into a parked car in front of 2260 Fairfield Avenue (across the street from the post office). The driver of the car was injured and transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. According to radio reports approximately 15 gallons of gasoline spilled into the street which did not affect any drains or waterways. The firefighter used absorbent materials as well as spill pads to contain the gasoline. Firefighters requested the Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection (DEEP) for remediation of the spill.