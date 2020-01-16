Bridgeport News: Three In Custody After Shooting

2020-01-15@8:30PMish–A person was shot in the hip and has non-life-threatening injuries according police in the 500 block of Trumbull Gardens. Radio reports said the shooting occurred between occupants of two vehicles, and a person with a permit to carry a firearm said he returned fire because they were firing at his niece. Strong work by Bridgeport detectives lead to one of the suspect cars being located on Huntington Road and three were taken into custody. A firearm and narcotics were seized from the vehicle. Two other suspects are still at large.