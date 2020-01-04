Bridgeport News: American Steakhouse Complaint…AGAIN

2020-01-04@2:53pm—#Bridgeport News: Security at American Steakhouse on Boston Avenue calls the cops AGAIN on the kids selling candy for their out reach. This is the third time in 2 months. Each time they produce a licence to sell. Maybe it’s time to start fining the security guy or steakhouse for a nuisance call.

The group selling is Play4Youths.com raises funds for children. Their website https://www.play4youths.com/ says: “At Play4Youths we are raising funds to support and promote the visions of our youths and inspire them to obtain lifetime achievements. Our summer program provides Bridgeport youths with enriching experiences and opportunities like camping trips, fishing contests, and field trips to places like the South Norwalk Maritime Aquarium, Six Flags Great Adventures, and much more. Through your donations and contributions, we are able to raise public awareness as to the needs of our youth and community.

See our previous story: https://www.doingitlocal.com/2019/11/bridgeport-news-cops-called-on-kids-fundraising/