UPDATE: It happened at the corner store at Maplewood and Norman Street. The Norwalk resident was an innocent bystander going into the store with his sister who drove him to the hospital after he realized he was shot. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, shot in the thigh.

2020-1-1@1:10am–#Bridgeport CT– A gunshot victim just showed up to St. Vincent’s Hospital. It is thought it happened on the west side.

