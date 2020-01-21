Food Banks To Help More

HARTFORD, CT – U.S. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Senators Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) are working to help food banks collect and distribute more food to needy families with the introduction of the bipartisan Food Donation Improvement Act of 2019.

New and innovative food assistance models repurpose items from donating entities and sell prepared dishes like microwavable dinners for a nominal cost. But federal law does not currently extend liability protections to food donors when food is either given directly to a person in need or when a recipient pays a deeply reduced cost.

“Too many manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and other potential food donors across the country regularly decide against donating food to those in need out of fear of liability,” said Blumenthal. “As a result, millions of tons of food go to waste while Americans who are food insecure continue to go hungry. The Food Donation Improvement Act closes this gap by clarifying liability protections, while enabling more timely and efficient food donations.”

“Donating food to the less fortunate should be as easy as possible,” said Toomey. “But liability concerns limit the number of people who can be served by food banks. This new legislation will help get more food to those who need it most by extending liability protections for direct donations and reduced-price food.”

Specifically, the Food Donation Improvement Act would:

Extend liability protections to food-donating entities (grocers, caterers, schools, etc.) and food banks for food sold at a reduced price

Extend liability protections to qualified donors who give food directly to needy individuals and families without going through a non-profit intermediary

Require USDA to issue regulations clarifying the quality and labeling standards donated food must meet

This press release was made possible by: