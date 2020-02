#Bridgeport CT– On Friday, Susan Bysiewicz held a press conference at Margaret E. Morton Government Center to stress the importance importance of the upcoming census. Bysiewicz said $11 Billion is on the line. This money she said is used for 55 federal programs programs like the federally funded lunch program (SNAP), energy assistance, Medicare, community block grants, health care and much more. She also said that the state loses $2,200 per person not counted.