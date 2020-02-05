Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: Woman Shot At Hair Salon

Posted on Posted in Bridgeport, Lights and Sirens

Police UPDATE: Bridgeport police say three men walked into a business on Barnum Avenue and shot a woman in the back. They say the bullet did not hit the spine and she is in stable condition at Bridgeport Hospital. Looking for a suspect and examining surveillance video

2020-02-05@5:18pm–#Bridgeport CT– Witnesses say a woman was shot in the back while at the No Limit Hair Salon located at 1626 Barnum Avenue.  Their front window had a number of bullet holes.  Police are investigating.  Preliminary reports say she has non-life-threatening injuries.

 

