Bridgeport News: Woman Shot At Hair Salon

Police UPDATE: Bridgeport police say three men walked into a business on Barnum Avenue and shot a woman in the back. They say the bullet did not hit the spine and she is in stable condition at Bridgeport Hospital. Looking for a suspect and examining surveillance video

2020-02-05@5:18pm–#Bridgeport CT– Witnesses say a woman was shot in the back while at the No Limit Hair Salon located at 1626 Barnum Avenue. Their front window had a number of bullet holes. Police are investigating. Preliminary reports say she has non-life-threatening injuries.